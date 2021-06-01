Ishan Dyes Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore, up 36.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore in March 2021 up 36.73% from Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2021 up 26.72% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2021 up 59.38% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2020.

Ishan Dyes EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2020.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 60.10 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.65% returns over the last 6 months and 153.59% over the last 12 months.