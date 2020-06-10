Ishan Dyes Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore, up 54.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore in March 2020 up 54.95% from Rs. 13.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2020 up 345.62% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2020 up 4562.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

Ishan Dyes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2019.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 25.35 on June 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.63% returns over the last 6 months and -6.11% over the last 12 months.