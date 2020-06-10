App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ishan Dyes Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore, up 54.95% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore in March 2020 up 54.95% from Rs. 13.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2020 up 345.62% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2020 up 4562.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

Ishan Dyes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2019.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 25.35 on June 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.63% returns over the last 6 months and -6.11% over the last 12 months.

Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations20.1420.2113.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.1420.2113.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11.7310.025.13
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.331.424.61
Power & Fuel----1.23
Employees Cost2.561.531.57
Depreciation0.520.420.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.154.271.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.512.53-1.17
Other Income1.540.350.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.052.89-0.40
Interest0.050.020.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.002.87-0.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.002.87-0.66
Tax0.250.580.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.752.28-1.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.752.28-1.12
Equity Share Capital15.9715.9711.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.731.43-0.99
Diluted EPS1.731.43-0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.731.43-0.99
Diluted EPS1.731.43-0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:13 am

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Ishan Dyes #Ishan Dyes and Chemicals #Results

