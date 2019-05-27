Ishan Dyes Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore, down 38.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore in March 2019 down 38.85% from Rs. 21.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2019 down 166.06% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 102.14% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2018.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 28.95 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -44.06% returns over the last 6 months and -32.25% over the last 12 months.