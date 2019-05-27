Ishan Dyes Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore, down 38.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore in March 2019 down 38.85% from Rs. 21.25 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2019 down 166.06% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 102.14% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2018.
Ishan Dyes shares closed at 28.95 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -44.06% returns over the last 6 months and -32.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.00
|11.86
|21.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.00
|11.86
|21.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.13
|10.30
|11.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.61
|-4.76
|0.47
|Power & Fuel
|1.23
|2.21
|2.44
|Employees Cost
|1.57
|1.37
|1.44
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.32
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.30
|2.11
|2.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|0.29
|2.99
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.21
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.51
|3.52
|Interest
|0.26
|0.26
|-0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.25
|3.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|0.25
|3.60
|Tax
|0.46
|0.07
|1.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.12
|0.19
|1.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.12
|0.19
|1.70
|Equity Share Capital
|11.26
|11.26
|11.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|0.17
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|0.17
|1.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|0.17
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|0.17
|1.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited