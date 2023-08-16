English
    Ishan Dyes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore, down 51.04% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore in June 2023 down 51.04% from Rs. 24.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2023 down 356% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 172.41% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

    Ishan Dyes shares closed at 56.05 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.40% returns over the last 6 months and -36.20% over the last 12 months.

    Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.0414.2624.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.0414.2624.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.277.5323.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.823.88-6.58
    Power & Fuel----3.42
    Employees Cost1.751.991.77
    Depreciation0.700.700.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.963.872.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.83-3.72-0.50
    Other Income0.710.530.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.12-3.19-0.10
    Interest0.610.550.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.73-3.74-0.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.73-3.74-0.32
    Tax0.05-0.730.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.77-3.01-0.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.77-3.01-0.39
    Equity Share Capital20.9720.9718.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.85-1.57-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.85-1.57-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.85-1.57-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.85-1.57-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

