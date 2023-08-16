Ishan Dyes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore, down 51.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore in June 2023 down 51.04% from Rs. 24.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2023 down 356% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 172.41% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 56.05 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.40% returns over the last 6 months and -36.20% over the last 12 months.