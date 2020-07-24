Ishan Dyes Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore, down 28.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore in June 2020 down 28.96% from Rs. 18.35 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2020 up 32.18% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2020 up 16.73% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2019.

Ishan Dyes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2019.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 33.00 on July 23, 2020 (BSE)