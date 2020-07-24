App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:25 AM IST

Ishan Dyes Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore, down 28.96% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore in June 2020 down 28.96% from Rs. 18.35 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2020 up 32.18% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2020 up 16.73% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2019.

Ishan Dyes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2019.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 33.00 on July 23, 2020 (BSE)

Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations13.0320.1418.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13.0320.1418.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.8911.7312.83
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.05-1.33-2.51
Power & Fuel----2.61
Employees Cost1.012.561.48
Depreciation0.500.520.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.605.151.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.991.511.64
Other Income0.371.540.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.363.052.04
Interest0.090.050.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.273.001.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.273.001.74
Tax0.570.250.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.702.751.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.702.751.29
Equity Share Capital15.9715.9711.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.061.731.14
Diluted EPS1.061.731.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.061.731.14
Diluted EPS1.061.731.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am

