Ishan Dyes Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.16 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.16 crore in December 2021 down 36.87% from Rs. 24.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021 up 9.05% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021 up 12.2% from Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2020.

Ishan Dyes EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.90 in December 2020.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 109.20 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.77% returns over the last 6 months and 125.15% over the last 12 months.