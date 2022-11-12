 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.90 crore, down 1.22% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISGEC Heavy Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,140.90 crore in September 2022 down 1.22% from Rs. 1,154.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.91 crore in September 2022 up 68.97% from Rs. 27.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.33 crore in September 2022 up 53.98% from Rs. 52.82 crore in September 2021.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.69 in September 2021.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 475.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.77% returns over the last 6 months and -31.63% over the last 12 months.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,140.90 993.03 1,154.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,140.90 993.03 1,154.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 249.70 217.54 180.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 463.19 376.60 556.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.05 -50.89 3.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 84.05 82.53 77.93
Depreciation 15.58 15.36 16.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 265.45 310.47 301.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.88 41.42 19.13
Other Income 18.87 5.50 17.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.75 46.92 36.71
Interest 8.89 6.91 5.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.86 40.01 31.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.86 40.01 31.34
Tax 10.95 9.92 4.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.91 30.09 27.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.91 30.09 27.17
Equity Share Capital 7.35 7.35 7.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.24 4.09 3.69
Diluted EPS 6.24 4.09 3.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.24 4.09 3.69
Diluted EPS 6.24 4.09 3.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm
