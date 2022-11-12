English
    ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.90 crore, down 1.22% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISGEC Heavy Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,140.90 crore in September 2022 down 1.22% from Rs. 1,154.98 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.91 crore in September 2022 up 68.97% from Rs. 27.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.33 crore in September 2022 up 53.98% from Rs. 52.82 crore in September 2021.

    ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.69 in September 2021.

    ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 475.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.77% returns over the last 6 months and -31.63% over the last 12 months.

    ISGEC Heavy Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,140.90993.031,154.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,140.90993.031,154.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials249.70217.54180.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods463.19376.60556.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.05-50.893.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost84.0582.5377.93
    Depreciation15.5815.3616.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses265.45310.47301.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.8841.4219.13
    Other Income18.875.5017.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.7546.9236.71
    Interest8.896.915.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.8640.0131.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.8640.0131.34
    Tax10.959.924.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.9130.0927.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.9130.0927.17
    Equity Share Capital7.357.357.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.244.093.69
    Diluted EPS6.244.093.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.244.093.69
    Diluted EPS6.244.093.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm