ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.90 crore, down 1.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,140.90 crore in September 2022 down 1.22% from Rs. 1,154.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.91 crore in September 2022 up 68.97% from Rs. 27.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.33 crore in September 2022 up 53.98% from Rs. 52.82 crore in September 2021.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.69 in September 2021.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 475.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.77% returns over the last 6 months and -31.63% over the last 12 months.