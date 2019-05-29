ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,356.48 crore, up 65.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,356.48 crore in March 2019 up 65.65% from Rs. 818.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.26 crore in March 2019 up 17.43% from Rs. 26.62 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.53 crore in March 2019 up 31.91% from Rs. 57.26 crore in March 2018.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.25 in March 2019 from Rs. 36.20 in March 2018.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 519.80 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and -10.43% over the last 12 months.