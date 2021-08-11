ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 811.14 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 811.14 crore in June 2021 up 6.01% from Rs. 765.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.66 crore in June 2021 down 52.99% from Rs. 29.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.22 crore in June 2021 down 38.02% from Rs. 61.67 crore in June 2020.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.95 in June 2020.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 755.60 on August 10, 2021 (NSE)