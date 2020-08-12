ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 765.15 crore, down 24.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 765.15 crore in June 2020 down 24.03% from Rs. 1,007.23 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.06 crore in June 2020 down 11.46% from Rs. 32.82 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.67 crore in June 2020 down 13.7% from Rs. 71.46 crore in June 2019.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.46 in June 2019.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 229.95 on August 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.02% returns over the last 6 months and -33.82% over the last 12 months.