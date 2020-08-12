172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|isgec-heavy-eng-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-765-15-crore-down-24-03-y-o-y-5690181.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 02:39 PM IST

ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 765.15 crore, down 24.03% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISGEC Heavy Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 765.15 crore in June 2020 down 24.03% from Rs. 1,007.23 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.06 crore in June 2020 down 11.46% from Rs. 32.82 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.67 crore in June 2020 down 13.7% from Rs. 71.46 crore in June 2019.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.46 in June 2019.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 229.95 on August 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.02% returns over the last 6 months and -33.82% over the last 12 months.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations765.151,301.081,007.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations765.151,301.081,007.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials96.66131.16165.61
Purchase of Traded Goods336.76599.70452.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.8426.45-69.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost70.5982.5077.20
Depreciation17.5919.1317.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses174.27403.13314.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.4439.0149.64
Other Income1.642.234.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.0841.2453.68
Interest5.456.622.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.6334.6250.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.6334.6250.73
Tax9.578.8817.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.0625.7432.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.0625.7432.82
Equity Share Capital7.357.357.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.953.504.46
Diluted EPS3.953.504.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.953.504.46
Diluted EPS3.953.504.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #ISGEC Heavy Eng #ISGEC Heavy Engineering #Results

