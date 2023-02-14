 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,098.32 crore, down 1.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISGEC Heavy Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,098.32 crore in December 2022 down 1.52% from Rs. 1,115.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.82 crore in December 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 36.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.46 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 73.59 crore in December 2021.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,098.32 1,140.90 1,115.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,098.32 1,140.90 1,115.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.71 249.70 193.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 415.16 463.19 495.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.72 16.05 -1.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 87.99 84.05 85.96
Depreciation 15.83 15.58 16.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 316.14 265.45 271.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.77 46.88 53.35
Other Income 4.86 18.87 3.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.63 65.75 56.70
Interest 10.18 8.89 7.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.45 56.86 49.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.45 56.86 49.65
Tax 13.63 10.95 12.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.82 45.91 36.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.82 45.91 36.78
Equity Share Capital 7.35 7.35 7.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.42 6.24 5.00
Diluted EPS 5.42 6.24 5.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.42 6.24 5.00
Diluted EPS 5.42 6.24 5.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited