ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,098.32 crore, down 1.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,098.32 crore in December 2022 down 1.52% from Rs. 1,115.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.82 crore in December 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 36.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.46 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 73.59 crore in December 2021.