English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,098.32 crore, down 1.52% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISGEC Heavy Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,098.32 crore in December 2022 down 1.52% from Rs. 1,115.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.82 crore in December 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 36.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.46 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 73.59 crore in December 2021.

    ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 5.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.00 in December 2021.

    ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 505.05 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -11.35% over the last 12 months.

    ISGEC Heavy Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,098.321,140.901,115.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,098.321,140.901,115.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials198.71249.70193.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods415.16463.19495.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.7216.05-1.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost87.9984.0585.96
    Depreciation15.8315.5816.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses316.14265.45271.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.7746.8853.35
    Other Income4.8618.873.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.6365.7556.70
    Interest10.188.897.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.4556.8649.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.4556.8649.65
    Tax13.6310.9512.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.8245.9136.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.8245.9136.78
    Equity Share Capital7.357.357.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.426.245.00
    Diluted EPS5.426.245.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.426.245.00
    Diluted EPS5.426.245.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #ISGEC Heavy Eng #ISGEC Heavy Engineering #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:44 am