ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,098.32 crore, down 1.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,098.32 crore in December 2022 down 1.52% from Rs. 1,115.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.82 crore in December 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 36.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.46 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 73.59 crore in December 2021.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 5.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.00 in December 2021.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 505.05 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -11.35% over the last 12 months.