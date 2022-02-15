ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,115.28 crore, down 5.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,115.28 crore in December 2021 down 5.78% from Rs. 1,183.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.78 crore in December 2021 down 33.48% from Rs. 55.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.59 crore in December 2021 down 22.14% from Rs. 94.51 crore in December 2020.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.52 in December 2020.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 569.70 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.68% returns over the last 6 months