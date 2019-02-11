ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,052.54 crore, up 58.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,052.54 crore in December 2018 up 58.8% from Rs. 662.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.31 crore in December 2018 up 26.73% from Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.35 crore in December 2018 up 32.32% from Rs. 61.48 crore in December 2017.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 50.74 in December 2018 from Rs. 40.04 in December 2017.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 5,041.40 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and -33.73% over the last 12 months.