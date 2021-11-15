ISGEC Heavy Eng Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,376.11 crore, up 2.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,376.11 crore in September 2021 up 2.34% from Rs. 1,344.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in September 2021 down 86.33% from Rs. 76.96 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.54 crore in September 2021 down 66.4% from Rs. 147.42 crore in September 2020.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.47 in September 2020.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 644.70 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.92% returns over the last 6 months