ISGEC Heavy Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,596.15 crore, down 1.33% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ISGEC Heavy Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,596.15 crore in March 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 1,617.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.64 crore in March 2022 down 40.65% from Rs. 63.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.65 crore in March 2022 down 18.07% from Rs. 131.40 crore in March 2021.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.63 in March 2021.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 494.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.27% returns over the last 6 months and -12.64% over the last 12 months.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,596.15 1,395.58 1,617.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,596.15 1,395.58 1,617.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 639.72 404.19 456.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 537.04 496.98 526.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -224.50 -46.59 -22.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 117.43 114.64 100.90
Depreciation 27.41 25.75 21.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 419.94 319.29 434.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.11 81.32 100.01
Other Income 1.13 7.00 9.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.24 88.32 109.77
Interest 31.82 10.63 14.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.42 77.69 95.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.42 77.69 95.57
Tax 9.21 25.76 27.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.21 51.93 68.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.21 51.93 68.48
Minority Interest -1.55 -4.93 -5.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 0.03 0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.64 47.03 63.42
Equity Share Capital 7.35 7.35 7.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.12 6.40 8.63
Diluted EPS 5.12 6.40 8.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.12 6.40 9.32
Diluted EPS 5.12 6.40 8.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:20 am
