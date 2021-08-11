ISGEC Heavy Eng Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.38 crore, up 7.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,128.38 crore in June 2021 up 7.58% from Rs. 1,048.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.63 crore in June 2021 down 67.31% from Rs. 41.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.34 crore in June 2021 down 44.62% from Rs. 96.31 crore in June 2020.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.67 in June 2020.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 755.65 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 70.81% returns over the last 6 months and 228.61% over the last 12 months.