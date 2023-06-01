ISF Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 27.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 27.18% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 244.71% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

ISF shares closed at 1.86 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.81% returns over the last 6 months and -68.42% over the last 12 months.