    ISF Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 27.18% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 27.18% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 244.71% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    ISF shares closed at 1.86 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.81% returns over the last 6 months and -68.42% over the last 12 months.

    ISF
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.280.370.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.280.370.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.050.06
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.610.400.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-0.090.21
    Other Income0.12----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.090.21
    Interest--0.000.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.21-0.090.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.21-0.090.18
    Tax-0.060.000.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.15-0.090.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.15-0.090.11
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm