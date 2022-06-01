ISF Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 22.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 22.65% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 46.6% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 27.59% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

ISF EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

ISF shares closed at 5.89 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.86% returns over the last 6 months and 214.97% over the last 12 months.