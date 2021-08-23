ISF Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 79.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 79.63% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 457.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 77.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

ISF EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

ISF shares closed at 4.02 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 436.00% returns over the last 6 months and 548.39% over the last 12 months.