ISF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 11.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISF are:Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 11.56% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 150.31% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021. ISF shares closed at 2.51 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.55% returns over the last 6 months and -82.17% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.370.530.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.370.530.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.050.180.08
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.400.320.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.040.25
Other Income--0.000.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.040.27
Interest0.00--0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.040.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.090.040.24
Tax0.000.010.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.030.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.030.18
Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.000.02
Diluted EPS-0.01--0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.000.02
Diluted EPS-0.01--0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

