English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ISF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 11.56% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISF are:Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 11.56% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 150.31% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.ISF shares closed at 2.51 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.55% returns over the last 6 months and -82.17% over the last 12 months.
    ISF
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.370.530.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.370.530.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.180.08
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.400.320.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.040.25
    Other Income--0.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.040.27
    Interest0.00--0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.040.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.040.24
    Tax0.000.010.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.030.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.030.18
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01--0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01--0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #ISF #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:22 pm