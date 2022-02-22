ISF Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 46.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2021 up 46.15% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 up 44.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 58.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

ISF EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

ISF shares closed at 14.05 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 241.85% returns over the last 6 months and 1,773.33% over the last 12 months.