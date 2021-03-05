ISF Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 26.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2020 up 26.35% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 11.68% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 13.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

ISF EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

ISF shares closed at 1.06 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.21% returns over the last 6 months