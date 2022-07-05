English
    Is this the right time to enter metal stocks, post correction?

    Investors need to watch domestic demand for steel, backed by infrastructure spending and fiscal stimuli from Chinese authorities

    Nandish Shah
    July 05, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
    Is this the right time to enter metal stocks, post correction?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

     The metal space seems to have lost some of its edge following the steep correction in stock markets. While key raw materials — coal and coking coal — continue to trade higher, the imposition of export duty on steel has further dulled the shine on metals. We take a look at some of the ferrous and the non-ferrous stocks to assess what is in store for metal companies. Ferrous stocks: We cover 10 large and mid-sized companies in the ferrous...

