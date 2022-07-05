Is this the right time to enter metal stocks, post correction?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The metal space seems to have lost some of its edge following the steep correction in stock markets. While key raw materials — coal and coking coal — continue to trade higher, the imposition of export duty on steel has further dulled the shine on metals. We take a look at some of the ferrous and the non-ferrous stocks to assess what is in store for metal companies. Ferrous stocks: We cover 10 large and mid-sized companies in the ferrous...