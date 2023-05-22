Ironwood Edu. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 75.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 75.34% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 35.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 600% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 29.00 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.78% over the last 12 months.