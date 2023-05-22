English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ironwood Edu. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 75.34% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 75.34% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 35.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 600% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 29.00 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.78% over the last 12 months.

    Ironwood Education
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.460.340.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.460.340.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.050.04--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.160.15
    Depreciation0.120.120.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.120.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.10-0.12
    Other Income0.040.120.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.03-0.02
    Interest0.160.150.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.14-0.12-0.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.14-0.12-0.13
    Tax-0.030.000.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-0.12-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-0.12-0.17
    Equity Share Capital7.917.917.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.15-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.15-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.15-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.15-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Ironwood Edu. #Ironwood Education #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:15 am