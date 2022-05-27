Ironwood Edu. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 45.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 45.24% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 52.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 120% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 30.50 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)