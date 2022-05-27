Ironwood Edu. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 45.24% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 45.24% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 52.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 120% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 30.50 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)
|Ironwood Education
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|0.26
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|0.26
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.17
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.12
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.06
|-0.34
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.03
|-0.23
|Interest
|0.11
|0.09
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.06
|-0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.06
|-0.32
|Tax
|0.04
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|-0.06
|-0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|-0.06
|-0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|7.91
|7.91
|7.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.08
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.08
|-0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.08
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.08
|-0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
