Ironwood Edu. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 7.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 7.77% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 21.68% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 24.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.64% returns over the last 6 months and -18.64% over the last 12 months.