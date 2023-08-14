English
    Ironwood Edu. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 7.77% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 7.77% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 21.68% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 24.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.64% returns over the last 6 months and -18.64% over the last 12 months.

    Ironwood Education
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.250.460.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.250.460.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.05--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.170.22
    Depreciation0.100.120.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.130.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.02-0.37
    Other Income0.070.040.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.02-0.18
    Interest0.140.160.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.38-0.14-0.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.38-0.14-0.32
    Tax0.00-0.030.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.38-0.11-0.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.38-0.11-0.32
    Equity Share Capital7.917.917.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.14-0.40
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.14-0.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.14-0.40
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.14-0.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

