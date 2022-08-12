 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ironwood Edu. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 58.25% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2022 up 58.25% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 down 72.66% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 29.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.

Ironwood Education
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.27 0.26 0.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.27 0.26 0.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.15 0.14
Depreciation 0.09 0.04 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.34 0.19 0.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 -0.12 -0.33
Other Income 0.19 0.10 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.02 -0.09
Interest 0.13 0.11 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.32 -0.13 -0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.32 -0.13 -0.19
Tax 0.00 0.04 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 -0.17 -0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 -0.17 -0.18
Equity Share Capital 7.91 7.91 7.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -0.21 -0.23
Diluted EPS -0.40 -0.21 -0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -0.21 -0.23
Diluted EPS -0.40 -0.21 -0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

