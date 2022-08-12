Ironwood Edu. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 58.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2022 up 58.25% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 down 72.66% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 29.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.