Ironwood Edu. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 27.89% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 27.89% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 97.14% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Ironwood Education
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.34 0.19 0.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.34 0.19 0.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.04 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.16 0.18 0.17
Depreciation 0.12 0.11 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.25 0.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.35 -0.06
Other Income 0.12 0.13 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.22 0.03
Interest 0.15 0.14 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 -0.36 -0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 -0.36 -0.06
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 -0.36 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 -0.36 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 7.91 7.91 7.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.46 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.46 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.46 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.46 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited