Ironwood Edu. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 27.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 27.89% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 97.14% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.