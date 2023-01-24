English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ironwood Edu. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 27.89% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 27.89% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 97.14% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    Ironwood Education
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.340.190.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.340.190.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.04----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.180.17
    Depreciation0.120.110.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.250.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.35-0.06
    Other Income0.120.130.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.220.03
    Interest0.150.140.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-0.36-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-0.36-0.06
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.36-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.36-0.06
    Equity Share Capital7.917.917.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.46-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.46-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.46-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.46-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited