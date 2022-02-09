Ironwood Edu. Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 86.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 86.9% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 81.66% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 163.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 38.35 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)