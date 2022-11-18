 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ironwood Edu. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 94.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 94.51% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 up 31.04% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 52% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 24.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.85% returns over the last 6 months and -39.06% over the last 12 months.

Ironwood Education
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.36 0.68 0.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.36 0.68 0.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.35 0.38 0.33
Depreciation 0.12 0.09 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.52 0.62 0.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 -0.40 -0.88
Other Income 0.13 0.13 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.48 -0.27 -0.79
Interest 0.15 0.14 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.63 -0.41 -0.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.63 -0.41 -0.90
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.63 -0.41 -0.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.63 -0.41 -0.90
Minority Interest 0.00 -0.01 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.63 -0.41 -0.91
Equity Share Capital 7.91 7.91 7.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -0.52 -1.17
Diluted EPS -0.79 -0.52 -1.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -0.52 -1.17
Diluted EPS -0.79 -0.52 -1.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Ironwood Edu. #Ironwood Education #Results
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm