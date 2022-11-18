Ironwood Edu. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 94.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 94.51% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 up 31.04% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 52% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.
Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 24.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.85% returns over the last 6 months and -39.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ironwood Education
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.36
|0.68
|0.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.36
|0.68
|0.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.38
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.09
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.62
|0.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-0.40
|-0.88
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.13
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.27
|-0.79
|Interest
|0.15
|0.14
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.41
|-0.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|-0.41
|-0.90
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.63
|-0.41
|-0.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.63
|-0.41
|-0.90
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.63
|-0.41
|-0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|7.91
|7.91
|7.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-0.52
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-0.52
|-1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-0.52
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-0.52
|-1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited