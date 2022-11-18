English
    Ironwood Edu. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 94.51% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 94.51% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 up 31.04% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 52% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

    Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 24.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.85% returns over the last 6 months and -39.06% over the last 12 months.

    Ironwood Education
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.360.680.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.360.680.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.380.33
    Depreciation0.120.090.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.620.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.62-0.40-0.88
    Other Income0.130.130.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-0.27-0.79
    Interest0.150.140.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.63-0.41-0.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.63-0.41-0.90
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.63-0.41-0.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.63-0.41-0.90
    Minority Interest0.00-0.010.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.63-0.41-0.91
    Equity Share Capital7.917.917.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-0.52-1.17
    Diluted EPS-0.79-0.52-1.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-0.52-1.17
    Diluted EPS-0.79-0.52-1.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm