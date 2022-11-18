Ironwood Edu. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 94.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 94.51% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 up 31.04% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 52% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 24.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.85% returns over the last 6 months and -39.06% over the last 12 months.