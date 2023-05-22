Ironwood Edu. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 16.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 16.36% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 38.99% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 110.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 29.00 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.78% over the last 12 months.