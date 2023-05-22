Ironwood Edu. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 16.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 16.36% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 38.99% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 110.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 29.00 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.78% over the last 12 months.
|Ironwood Education
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.52
|0.81
|0.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.52
|0.81
|0.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.40
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.12
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.43
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.13
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.10
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.04
|-0.23
|Interest
|0.17
|0.15
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-0.18
|-0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|-0.18
|-0.35
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|-0.18
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|-0.18
|-0.39
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.67
|-0.18
|-0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|7.91
|7.91
|7.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-0.16
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-0.16
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-0.16
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-0.16
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited