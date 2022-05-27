Ironwood Edu. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 9.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 9.9% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 up 20.45% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 44.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 30.50 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)