Ironwood Edu. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 9.9% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 9.9% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 up 20.45% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 44.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.
Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 30.50 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)
|Ironwood Education
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.63
|0.53
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.63
|0.53
|0.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.30
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.41
|0.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.23
|-0.60
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.21
|-0.47
|Interest
|0.12
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.31
|-0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|-0.31
|-0.57
|Tax
|0.04
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|-0.30
|-0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|-0.30
|-0.60
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.09
|-0.05
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.48
|-0.36
|-0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|7.91
|7.91
|7.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.45
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.45
|-0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.45
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.45
|-0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
