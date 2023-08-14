Ironwood Edu. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 39.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in June 2023 up 39.76% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 0.73% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 24.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.64% returns over the last 6 months and -18.64% over the last 12 months.