    Ironwood Edu. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 39.76% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in June 2023 up 39.76% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 0.73% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 24.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.64% returns over the last 6 months and -18.64% over the last 12 months.

    Ironwood Education
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.950.520.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.950.520.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.410.38
    Depreciation0.100.130.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.620.530.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.54-0.40
    Other Income0.010.010.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-0.53-0.27
    Interest0.150.170.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.41-0.70-0.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.41-0.70-0.41
    Tax0.00-0.030.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.41-0.67-0.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.41-0.67-0.41
    Minority Interest--0.00-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.41-0.67-0.41
    Equity Share Capital7.917.917.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-0.85-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.52-0.85-0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-0.85-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.52-0.85-0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023

