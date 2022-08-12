 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ironwood Edu. Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 20% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in June 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 203.68% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 263.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 29.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.68 0.63 0.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.68 0.63 0.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.38 0.31 0.34
Depreciation 0.09 0.04 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.62 0.54 0.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -0.27 -0.22
Other Income 0.13 0.03 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 -0.23 -0.02
Interest 0.14 0.12 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.41 -0.35 -0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.41 -0.35 -0.12
Tax 0.00 0.04 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 -0.39 -0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 -0.39 -0.11
Minority Interest -0.01 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.09 -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.41 -0.48 -0.14
Equity Share Capital 7.91 7.91 7.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.60 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.60 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.60 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.60 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Ironwood Edu. #Ironwood Education #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
