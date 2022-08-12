Ironwood Edu. Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 20% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in June 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 203.68% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 263.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.
Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 29.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.
|Ironwood Education
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.68
|0.63
|0.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.68
|0.63
|0.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.31
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.04
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.62
|0.54
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.27
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.03
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.23
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.14
|0.12
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.35
|-0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|-0.35
|-0.12
|Tax
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|-0.39
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|-0.39
|-0.11
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.09
|-0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.41
|-0.48
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|7.91
|7.91
|7.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.60
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.60
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.60
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.60
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited