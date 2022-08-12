Ironwood Edu. Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in June 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 203.68% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 263.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 29.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.