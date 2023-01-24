 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ironwood Edu. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 51.86% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 51.86% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 50.19% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 147.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021. Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 23.65 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.03% returns over the last 6 months and -39.20% over the last 12 months.
Ironwood Education
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.810.360.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.810.360.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.12----
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.400.350.30
Depreciation0.120.120.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.310.520.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.62-0.23
Other Income0.100.130.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.48-0.21
Interest0.150.150.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.18-0.63-0.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.18-0.63-0.31
Tax0.000.000.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.63-0.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.63-0.30
Minority Interest--0.000.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.18-0.63-0.36
Equity Share Capital7.917.917.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.16-0.79-0.45
Diluted EPS-0.16-0.79-0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.16-0.79-0.45
Diluted EPS-0.16-0.79-0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

