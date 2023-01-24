Ironwood Edu. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 51.86% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.81 0.36 0.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.81 0.36 0.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.12 -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.40 0.35 0.30 Depreciation 0.12 0.12 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.31 0.52 0.41 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.62 -0.23 Other Income 0.10 0.13 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.48 -0.21 Interest 0.15 0.15 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.18 -0.63 -0.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.18 -0.63 -0.31 Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 -0.63 -0.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 -0.63 -0.30 Minority Interest -- 0.00 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.05 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.18 -0.63 -0.36 Equity Share Capital 7.91 7.91 7.91 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.16 -0.79 -0.45 Diluted EPS -0.16 -0.79 -0.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.16 -0.79 -0.45 Diluted EPS -0.16 -0.79 -0.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited