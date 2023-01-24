Ironwood Edu. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 51.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 51.86% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 50.19% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 147.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
|Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 23.65 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.03% returns over the last 6 months and -39.20% over the last 12 months.
|Ironwood Education
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.81
|0.36
|0.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.81
|0.36
|0.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.12
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.35
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.52
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.62
|-0.23
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.13
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.48
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.15
|0.15
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.63
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|-0.63
|-0.31
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.63
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.63
|-0.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.18
|-0.63
|-0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|7.91
|7.91
|7.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.79
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.79
|-0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.79
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.79
|-0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited