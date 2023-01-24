English
    Ironwood Edu. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 51.86% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ironwood Education are:Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 51.86% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 50.19% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 147.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 23.65 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.03% returns over the last 6 months and -39.20% over the last 12 months.
    Ironwood Education
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.810.360.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.810.360.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.12----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.350.30
    Depreciation0.120.120.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.520.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.62-0.23
    Other Income0.100.130.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.48-0.21
    Interest0.150.150.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.18-0.63-0.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.18-0.63-0.31
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.63-0.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.63-0.30
    Minority Interest--0.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.18-0.63-0.36
    Equity Share Capital7.917.917.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.79-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.16-0.79-0.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.79-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.16-0.79-0.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited