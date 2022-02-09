Ironwood Edu. Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, down 22.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2021 down 22.31% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021 down 18.32% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 142.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Ironwood Edu. shares closed at 38.35 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)