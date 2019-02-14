Iris Mediaworks Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.89 crore, up 43.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.89 crore in December 2018 up 43.68% from Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 88.42% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

Iris Mediaworks shares closed at 30.10 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 36.51% returns over the last 6 months and 27.81% over the last 12 months.