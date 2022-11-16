Iris Clothings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore, down 7.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore in September 2022 down 7.53% from Rs. 34.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.76 crore in September 2022 up 0.45% from Rs. 6.73 crore in September 2021.

Iris Clothings EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2021.