Iris Clothings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore, down 7.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iris Clothings are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore in September 2022 down 7.53% from Rs. 34.35 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.76 crore in September 2022 up 0.45% from Rs. 6.73 crore in September 2021.
Iris Clothings EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2021.
|
|Iris Clothings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.76
|23.29
|34.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.76
|23.29
|34.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.56
|14.99
|19.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.54
|4.55
|0.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.22
|-7.71
|-1.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.49
|4.14
|4.42
|Depreciation
|1.32
|1.31
|1.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.68
|3.09
|5.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.41
|2.93
|5.28
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.44
|2.95
|5.29
|Interest
|0.71
|0.61
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.72
|2.34
|4.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.72
|2.34
|4.71
|Tax
|1.24
|0.59
|1.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.49
|1.75
|3.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.49
|1.75
|3.49
|Equity Share Capital
|16.31
|16.31
|16.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.14
|1.07
|2.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.14
|1.07
|2.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.14
|1.07
|2.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.14
|1.07
|2.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
