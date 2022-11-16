English
    Earnings

    Iris Clothings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore, down 7.53% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iris Clothings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore in September 2022 down 7.53% from Rs. 34.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.76 crore in September 2022 up 0.45% from Rs. 6.73 crore in September 2021.

    Iris Clothings EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2021.

     

    Iris Clothings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.7623.2934.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.7623.2934.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.5614.9919.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.544.550.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.22-7.71-1.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.494.144.42
    Depreciation1.321.311.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.683.095.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.412.935.28
    Other Income0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.442.955.29
    Interest0.710.610.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.722.344.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.722.344.71
    Tax1.240.591.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.491.753.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.491.753.49
    Equity Share Capital16.3116.3116.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.141.072.14
    Diluted EPS2.141.072.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.141.072.14
    Diluted EPS2.141.072.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

