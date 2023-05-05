Iris Clothings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.59 crore, up 14.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.59 crore in March 2023 up 14.81% from Rs. 32.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 down 10.15% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2023 up 1.54% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2022.

Iris Clothings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in March 2022.

Iris Clothings shares closed at 357.70 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.81% returns over the last 6 months and 57.20% over the last 12 months.