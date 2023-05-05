English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Iris Clothings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.59 crore, up 14.81% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iris Clothings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.59 crore in March 2023 up 14.81% from Rs. 32.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 down 10.15% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2023 up 1.54% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2022.

    Iris Clothings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in March 2022.

    Iris Clothings shares closed at 357.70 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.81% returns over the last 6 months and 57.20% over the last 12 months.

    Iris Clothings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.5920.3532.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.5920.3532.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.498.3311.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.225.363.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.98-4.343.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.555.084.42
    Depreciation1.301.371.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.102.744.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.951.813.82
    Other Income0.030.020.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.991.833.85
    Interest0.930.750.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.061.083.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.061.083.24
    Tax0.830.290.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.230.792.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.230.792.48
    Equity Share Capital16.3116.3116.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.370.491.52
    Diluted EPS1.370.491.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.370.491.52
    Diluted EPS1.370.491.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023 01:11 pm